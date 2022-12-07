DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.19. 310,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,796,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

