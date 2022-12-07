DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 192,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,412,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $486,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,414 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

CSCO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.22. 242,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,119,006. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

