DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.05. 85,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,507,600. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

