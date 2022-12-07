DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 3,935 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

