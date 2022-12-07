DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Shore Bancshares worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHBI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SHBI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 82 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.