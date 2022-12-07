DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,388,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,282,000 after buying an additional 297,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after buying an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,399,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,282,000 after purchasing an additional 259,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,317,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,373,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

BKI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,693. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

