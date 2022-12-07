DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. 599,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,362,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.47. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $62.12.

