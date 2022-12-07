Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,964 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,975. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

