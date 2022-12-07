Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,908.33 ($35.46).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DPLM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.12) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.87) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.22) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.87) to GBX 2,700 ($32.92) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Diploma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diploma

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 40,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($34.14), for a total value of £1,124,956 ($1,371,730.28).

Diploma Stock Performance

Diploma Increases Dividend

Shares of DPLM stock traded down GBX 40.84 ($0.50) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,827.16 ($34.47). The company had a trading volume of 236,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,490. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,573.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,519.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.48) and a one year high of GBX 3,478 ($42.41). The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3,731.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.