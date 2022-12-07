Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Sells 112,100 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,100 shares during the quarter. América Móvil comprises about 3.8% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $29,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,187 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,830,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,268,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 936,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 759,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMX. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,348. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.