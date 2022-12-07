Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Up to $35.78

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.78, but opened at $36.90. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $694.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $347.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.