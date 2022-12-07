Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.05. 351,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.81. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.39. The stock has a market cap of C$430.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.49.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.