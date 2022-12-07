Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Sells $29,743.86 in Stock

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $29,743.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,219,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,795.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,552 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $12,521.52.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 10,719 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $5,359.50.

On Thursday, October 27th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 13,874 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $7,075.74.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 27,862 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $13,931.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 36,211 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $18,467.61.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $137,571.84.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $18,033.60.

Doma Trading Down 2.6 %

DOMA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 488,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,352. Doma Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Doma by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Doma by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Doma by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Doma to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

