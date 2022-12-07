Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,359 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.1% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Chart Industries worth $66,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.29. 21,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,227. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.01.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

