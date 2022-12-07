Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,133 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment makes up 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 3.99% of Golden Entertainment worth $44,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $278.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CBRE Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

