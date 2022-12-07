Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $55.35 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the quarter. MGP Ingredients accounts for about 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $55,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 7.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.
Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,525. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
