Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 220,674 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,674 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 1.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $81,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,108. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

