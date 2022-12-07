DSC Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP)

DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. DSC Advisors L.P. owned about 1.08% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAPP. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 72,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA DAPP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,181. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.
