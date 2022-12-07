DSC Advisors L.P. Has $360,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

ABT traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,968. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

