DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 347 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DSC Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OKE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

