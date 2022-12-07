DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.
DT Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 20,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,245. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.81.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
