DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DT Midstream stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 20,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,245. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

