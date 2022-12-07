Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-401 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.51 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.64 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.
Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance
NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 601,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.