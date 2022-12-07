Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $393-401 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.51 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.

NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 601,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 18.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

