Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Buys 901,171 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,243,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,171 shares during the quarter. Gerdau comprises 1.0% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gerdau by 705.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,758,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,672 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $10,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 28.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,870,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Gerdau by 13,801.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,515,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gerdau by 54.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,324,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,948,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 662,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

