Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $162.45 Million Stock Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056,461 shares during the quarter. Natura &Co makes up 11.6% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 4.51% of Natura &Co worth $162,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Natura &Co Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

