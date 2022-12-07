Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.47. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.