DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.2% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in American Express were worth $666,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.26.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,459. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

