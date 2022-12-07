DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys 5,786 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $137,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $17.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,473.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,374. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,393.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,226.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

