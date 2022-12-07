DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $806.77 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290,674 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.5% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.46% of Accenture worth $806,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a 200-day moving average of $285.13. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $180.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

