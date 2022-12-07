DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 232,055 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $102,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,974,448 over the last ninety days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,529. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

