DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1,051.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.30% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $192,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $214,374,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 60,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.55. 88,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.21.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

