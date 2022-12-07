DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 111,356 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,356 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $249,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $182.02. 70,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $250.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

