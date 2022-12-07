DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 631,038 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,975,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,038 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Kroger were worth $93,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 476.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,150. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.