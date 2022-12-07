DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 180,633 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,939,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,633 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $306,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.97.

Shares of PNC traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.01. 70,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,531. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day moving average of $161.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

