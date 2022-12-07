DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 93,018 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,326 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 93,018 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of Tesla worth $503,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,616 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $227,357,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.24. 1,645,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,869,328. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,873,474,163. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.