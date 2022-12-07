East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 7.6%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.45 and last traded at $63.58. Approximately 20,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 924,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Tobam purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

