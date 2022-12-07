Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $157.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.39 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45. Eaton has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

