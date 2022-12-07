Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,644,256 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,212.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,366 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $60,012.48.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,688 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $113,577.12.

On Monday, November 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,193 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $206,049.22.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,789 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $150,278.58.

On Monday, November 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $559,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,976 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $65,636.48.

On Thursday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,362 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $15,353.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,800 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00.

Brightcove Trading Down 1.2 %

BCOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 114,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,391. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

