Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 4048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after buying an additional 258,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

