Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.47

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2022

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 4048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after buying an additional 258,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after acquiring an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

