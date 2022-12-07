Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.0898

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $50.56 million and $1.49 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,278,852 tokens. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

