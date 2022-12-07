Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,765 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 123,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,200 shares of company stock valued at $938,930. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.