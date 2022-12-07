Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.50.

EFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.97. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$19.64.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.