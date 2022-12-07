Elrond Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $38.41 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.11 or 0.00261985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009297 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496263 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Elrond Profile
EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,793,453 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
