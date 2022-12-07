Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire Stock Performance

TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.77 on Wednesday, hitting C$36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. Empire has a one year low of C$33.09 and a one year high of C$46.04.

Empire Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent bought 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at C$102,231.44. In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,231.44.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.