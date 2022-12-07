Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.05.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at C$5,945,372.16.
Enerplus Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
