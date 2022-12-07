Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,352 shares in the company, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$23.11. The company had a trading volume of 245,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,615. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$11.11 and a 12 month high of C$25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.