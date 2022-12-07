Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

EPD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.86. 92,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

