EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385,206 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222,876 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.58% of EOG Resources worth $374,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.42. The stock had a trading volume of 122,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,136. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

