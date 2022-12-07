EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Union Pacific by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,859,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $213.33. 34,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,109. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

