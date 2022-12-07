EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 1.2 %

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

LAND traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,516. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.