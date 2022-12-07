EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 52,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,496,071. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

