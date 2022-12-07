EPG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 138,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 54,434 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 267,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FFC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.84.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.